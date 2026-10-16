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    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss joint investment projects

    21:32, 16 October 2026

    First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daniyar Amangeldiev, met with a delegation from the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan Business Council, part of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), led by Emre Yıldız,  Qazinform News Agency cited Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss joint investment projects
    Photo: kabar.kg

    During the discussions, the parties addressed current issues regarding trade and economic cooperation, as well as specific prospects for implementing joint investment projects.

    Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan places a high priority on deepening cooperation with Türkiye. He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers is working consistently to improve the investment climate, protect the rights of investors, and create the most favorable conditions for doing business. Among the most promising sectors for collaboration, he highlighted the textile and garment industry, the processing of agricultural products, the production of modern construction materials, and projects in the field of solar energy.

    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss joint investment projects
    Photo: kabar.kg
    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss joint investment projects
    Photo: kabar.kg

    In turn, the head of the delegation, Emre Yıldız, underscored that the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual commonalities, along with the fraternal bonds between the two nations, serve as a solid foundation for a long-term partnership. He expressed a strong interest among Turkish entrepreneurs in expanding their presence in the Kyrgyz market and increasing bilateral trade.

    Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to foster direct business contacts, support the implementation of planned initiatives, and further strengthen economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

    Earlier, it was reported that Turkic world scholars discussed cultural heritage preservation in Bishkek.

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Türkiye Business, companies Government
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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