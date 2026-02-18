Kyrgyzstan and S. Korea to launch joint cultural initiatives

Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev met with South Korean Ambassador Kim Kwang-jae to discuss new opportunities in culture and youth policy.

During the talks, the two sides debated museum development and cultural heritage preservation, holding joint exhibitions and digital cultural projects and expanding youth participation in cultural exchanges.

Minister Mambetaliev invited South Korea to take part in the World Nomad Games and the 40th anniversary of the Issyk-Kul Forum, slated for this year. He emphasized that these events would strengthen cultural ties and showcase shared traditions.

Following the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Kyrgyz-Korean cultural and humanitarian cooperation, highlighting the importance of closer collaboration in the years ahead.

As written before, Tajikistan and Turkiye outlined cultural and scientific initiatives for 2026.