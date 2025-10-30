Kyrgyzstan and Russia's Tatarstan broaden investment, industrial initiatives

The meeting was all about tightening the screws on Kyrgyz-Tatar economic and humanitarian bonds, putting the spotlight on industrial production, agricultural processing, digitalization, and innovation. The Kyrgyz side presented information on economic reforms, investment incentives, and the development of industrial and free economic zones.

The Tatarstan delegation articulated a keen interest in amplifying its corporate footprint in Kyrgyzstan and engaging in synergistic initiatives, encompassing the establishment of industrial parks and the localization of manufacturing processes. Both sides also discussed educational cooperation for engineering and technical personnel, as well as cultural initiatives supported by the World Congress of Tatars.

The parties reaffirmed their intention to continue constructive dialogue and roll up their sleeves together to bring the identified projects and initiatives to fruition.

To note, the World Congress of Tatars (WCT) is a non-governmental, multinational organization aimed at uniting Tatars globally, fostering their national culture, language, and customs, and preserving robust links between Tatar communities and their ancestral homeland in Tatarstan. It serves as the paramount governing entity for the worldwide Tatar diaspora, with its principal governing assembly, the Convention (Qorıltay), convened every five years.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan signed roadmaps for cooperation.