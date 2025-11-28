Kyrgyzstan and Russia approve Military Cooperation Plan for 2026

The parties discussed the current state and future directions of Kyrgyz-Russian defense cooperation, noted the positive dynamics of joint activities, and expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to military education, personnel training, and practical areas of cooperation of mutual interest. During the conversation, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing partnerships based on mutual respect and support.

Following the meeting, the heads of defense ministries approved a Military Cooperation Plan for 2026.

