Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee

Those participating from the Kazakh side were the Secretary of the Security Council, Gizat Nurdauletov, and the Minister of Defense, Dauren Kossanov, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security. They also discussed the results of the CSTO’s activity in the current year and promising areas of the Organization’s work in 2026.

Addressing the meeting, Kosherbayev informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s approaches to the issues of strengthening the cooperation in the CSTO format and outlined a number of propositions to further develop the Organization.

The participants of the joint meeting approved the agenda and draft documents of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Moscow on November 11, 2026.