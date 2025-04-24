Kyrgyzstan and Qatar eye direct air service

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the main issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Qatari cooperation, and also discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between the countries in the near future.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on draft framework agreements aimed at establishing cooperation between the transport ministries of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close contact to further implement the agreements reached during the negotiations.

Noteworthy, a new flight connecting the cities of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, will be opened on May 28.