Kyrgyzstan and Qatar eye direct air service
Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar, Marat Nuraliev, met with Minister of Transport of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Thani on April 22, 2025, in Doha, Kabar reports.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the main issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Qatari cooperation, and also discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between the countries in the near future.
In addition, the parties exchanged views on draft framework agreements aimed at establishing cooperation between the transport ministries of the two countries.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close contact to further implement the agreements reached during the negotiations.
Noteworthy, a new flight connecting the cities of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, will be opened on May 28.