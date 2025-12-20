Kazakhstan, Japan expand cooperation in ecology, mining and logistics

• An Umbrella Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and Marubeni Corporation.

• A Framework Agreement between Aktas Energy (a joint venture between Samruk-Kazyna and TotalEnergies) and Marubeni Corporation on the issuance, verification, and commercialization of carbon credits.

• A Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Samruk-Energy JSC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on the implementation of “clean” air quality control technologies.

• A Memorandum of Cooperation with MUFG Bank on the financing of projects.

• A Framework Agreement on Strategic Partnership between KEGOC and Hitachi Energy on the implementation of digital technologies.

• An Agreement of Intent between Kazpost JSC and Toshiba Corporation on the automation of business processes of warehouse management and the development of e-commerce.

• A Cooperation Agreement between Kazatomprom JSC and Kansai Electric.

• A Memorandum of Cooperation between Tau-Ken Samruk JSC and JOGMEC on cooperation in the mining sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

• A Memorandum of Cooperation between KTZ JSC and RIKEN KOGYO Inc. on the development of wind and snow protection solutions for Kazakhstan’s railways.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev addressed the 1st Central Asia – Japan Dialogue Summit in Tokyo. As part of his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents were signed, including commercial agreements totaling over 3.7 billion dollars.