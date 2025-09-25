International Tourism Development Forum kicks off in Mangistau region

Taking the floor, governor of the region Nurdaulet Kilybay focused on the tourism development highlighting that infrastructure projects are actively being developed.

Photo credit: Mangistau akimat

He said, Mangustau is not just oil and gas but also unique nature, and rich cultural heritage. He stressed the region creates favorable conditions for the development of tourism. The current goal is to boost tourism in Mangistau preserving the laws of the Kazakh steppe and national traditions.

The region’s development plan for 2025-2029 was adopted this year. It includes 100 events with total investments approaching 401 billion tenge. He said since 2024, 4.1 trillion tenge has been invested in the region. Over 460,000 tourists visited the region in 2024, of which 43,000 were foreign arrivals.

He added it is expected to develop 133 projects worth 400 billion tenge soon.

