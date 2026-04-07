Kyrgyzstan and India set to expand military cooperation

According to the Defense Ministry, the Kyrgyz delegation was led by head of the Defense Ministry's international military cooperation department Rustam Ormokoev, and the Indian delegation was led by Amit Telang, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation of the Indian Defense Ministry.

The parties discussed current issues of military-technical cooperation, including events planned for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, as well as the development of cooperation in the near future. Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol.

Besides, head of the Defense Ministry's international military cooperation department Rustam Ormokoev held a bilateral meeting with Akaash Johar, Director General of International Cooperation at the Indian Ministry of Defence, to exchange views on the state of cooperation in the military-technical fields.

Earlier it was reported, Tajikistan, India pledge continued dialogue on bilateral ties.