Kyrgyzstan and India discuss expanding air travel and attracting tourists

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that during the conversation, the prospects for cooperation in the field of civil aviation were discussed, including the development of air traffic between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of India, attracting Indian tourists and expanding opportunities for business contacts.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening transport links between the two countries, which will contribute to the development of tourism, investment cooperation and humanitarian ties.

The Kyrgyz ambassador emphasized the importance of expanding direct flights to stimulate business and cultural exchanges. In turn, Neeraj Rathi noted the high potential of the Kyrgyz Republic as a tourist and transit destination, expressing readiness for further interaction with the Kyrgyz side.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to advance practical steps to develop cooperation.

Wingspan Group was established in India in 1998 and today is one of the largest structures providing services in the field of civil aviation, including the sale of air tickets, organization of charter flights, cargo transportation and marketing support for airlines. The group is an official partner of leading air carriers, including IndiGo.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan opened two airports in its regions.