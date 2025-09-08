Kyrgyzstan opens two airports in its regions

President of the country Sadyr Zhaparov attended the opening of Naryn airport offline, and he participated in the opening of Kazarman airport online.

The infrastructure, runway and security systems of Naryn airport, which has a 95-year history, have been brought into line with international standards.

It is noted that the revival of the Naryn airport is part of a long-term strategy for the development of regional aviation in Kyrgyzstan. Its restoration will be an important step for the development of local tourism and the economy. Providing direct air links with other regions, the airport will become a significant part of the country's transport system. Its launch will give a new impetus to domestic tourism, strengthening economic ties and attracting investment.

Last week, the state-owned Asman Airlines carried out its first passenger flight on the Bishkek-Naryn route.

The history of the Naryn airport began in the 1930s, when the first landing strip appeared in the village of Salkyn-Tor. The modern airport building was built in 1964, and the runway and apron - in 1974.

The history of the Kazarman airport goes back to the 1940s, when the first runway appeared on the outskirts of the village. At that time, it became a transport hub for transporting residents and workers of the Makmalaltyn plant. In 1985, a modern terminal and runway were built. At that time, the airport operated regular flights to Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Naryn, connecting the mountainous regions with other regions of the country.

The last flight was made in 2003. Attempts to resume operations were made in 2008 and 2013, but due to low demand, the airport did not continue to operate.

According to information, the airport is located at an altitude of more than 1,200 meters above sea level. Its 1,840-meter runway is capable of receiving aircraft weighing up to 22 tons, including modern Dash Q400 aircraft, as well as An-2, An-26, Yak-40 and all types of helicopters.

In 2022–2023, a large-scale reconstruction was carried out, the infrastructure was updated. In 2018, the airport terminal was renovated, and in November 2024, the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzstan Aeroporttoru JSC Manasbek Samidinov announced that the airport was fully operational.

From today, regular flights will begin to operate, opening up new opportunities for residents of the region and guests of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on water and energy balance until 2026.