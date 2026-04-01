Kyrgyzstan and France to expand healthcare cooperation

According to the Health Ministry’s press service, the talks focused on the current state and future prospects of collaboration. Both sides noted positive progress in joint initiatives aimed at modernizing the healthcare system, introducing advanced technologies, and improving public access to medical services.

The meeting emphasized plans to deepen cooperation in areas such as medical infrastructure development, digital innovation, and professional exchange.

At the conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and expanding healthcare cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and France.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan becomes the first in CIS to reach WHO maturity level III in medicine regulation.