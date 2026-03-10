Kyrgyzstan and France discuss direct flights and cultural cooperation

The two sides exchanged views on opening direct flights and establishing cultural centers, while also addressing broader areas of cooperation including politics, economics, culture, and humanitarian initiatives.

Mamataliev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding ties with France, highlighting opportunities in trade, environmental protection, tourism, and digitalization policies. He underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, calling for more bilateral meetings, visits, and stronger collaboration between parliamentary friendship groups.

Ambassador Faye welcomed these proposals and presented his own initiatives to deepen cooperation. He stressed that interparliamentary relations would play a crucial role in ensuring the successful implementation of agreements reached between the two countries.

