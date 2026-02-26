Energy, agriculture, tourism: Chinese company to invest in Kyrgyzstan

During the meeting, the prospects for investment cooperation were discussed. Representatives of the holding "Guangdong Holdings Limited" expressed their interest in implementing projects for the construction of hydroelectric power plants and water supply systems, taking into account the significant potential of Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector.

National Investment Fund of Kyrgyzstan and representatives of the holding are conducting relevant work on investment cooperation. Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the Cabinet of Ministers attaches importance to the work of the National Investment Fund and emphasized that attracting foreign investments aimed at the socio-economic development of the country is a priority area of ​​​​the country's development.

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed his readiness to continue constructive cooperation with representatives of the Chinese corporation. He also noted that China is a strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in implementing specific projects in the energy, agriculture, tourism and investment sectors.

Notably, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan are strengthening water-energy ties.