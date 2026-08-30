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    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit

    15:31, 30 August 2026

    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kyrgyzstan today, August 30, on a state visit, Kabar reports. 

    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit
    Photo credit: Kabar

    At Manas International Airport, Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan were greeted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova.

    As part of the official welcoming ceremony, the national flags of Kyrgyzstan and China were raised, an honor guard was formed, and a red carpet was rolled out.

    The guests were greeted by girls in traditional Kyrgyz costumes, who presented them with traditional treats, boorsoks and honey symbolizing Kyrgyz hospitality.

    The ceremony featured performances by a military orchestra and the Dobulbaschylar ensemble. The guests of honor were also greeted by komuzchular, dance groups, and representatives of the traditional culture of Salbuurun.

    A special place in the program was given to the composition "Alp Baatyrlar," symbolizing the heroic heritage and fortitude of the Kyrgyz people.

    The ceremony continued in the airport's VIP lounge, where a children's choir and young performers performed. A joint performance of a musical composition in Kyrgyz and Chinese by children symbolized the friendship between the two peoples.

    Earlier, it was reported at the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi had arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit. 

    Kyrgyzstan China Central Asia World News
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