Kyrgyzstan and China discuss trade, economic cooperation and joint projects

According to a statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, on July 25, 2026, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, held talks with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.

"During the meeting, the foreign ministers also discussed trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, industry, and investment promotion," the statement said.

The sides underscored the importance of consistently advancing major infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and other projects.

During the talks, the ministers reviewed preparations for the upcoming state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan and discussed current issues related to Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the level of the two heads of state, as well as the outcomes of the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and China.

The ministers also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2025–2026. The Chinese side congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the successful organization of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and expressed its support for the upcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Furthermore, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation across all areas and expressed their readiness to further strengthen the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People's Republic of China.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers attended the ceremony marking Kyrgyzstan's signing of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation, as well as the ceremony dedicated to the reopening of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Osh.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states.