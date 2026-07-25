Kazakh FM meets with counterparts at SCO Foreign Ministers' Council

On the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held bilateral meetings with Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The agenda of the meetings covered key issues of bilateral cooperation, ranging from strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding trade and economic ties to coordinating approaches on pressing international issues.

During the talks with Wang Yi, particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the Head of State's working visit to the People's Republic of China (Shanghai) on 15–17 July this year to take part in the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence, as well as to the agreements reached during the high-level talks.

At the meeting with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the two sides positively noted the active political dialogue and the steady development of trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was given to the implementation of joint projects, the development of transport and logistics connectivity, and reaching the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to 1 billion US dollars. The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to Pakistan for supporting the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organisation aimed at strengthening cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources.

During the conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, the heads of the foreign policy agencies discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached during high-level and top-level visits.

The parties also confirmed their readiness for further cooperation within the framework of the UN, SCO, OIC and CICA, as well as mutual support for international initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev had attended the regular meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata.