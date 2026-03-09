EN
    Kyrgyzstan and Armenia’s films shine at Umut Film Forum

    11:49, 9 March 2026

    The 13th International Film Forum of Young Filmmakers from CIS countries, Umut, took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 4–7, showcasing 38 films alongside master classes and a pitching session for new projects, Qazinform  News Agency cites Kabar.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Seagulls over Calvary by Armenian director Lia Karapetyan won the Best Film Award in the international competition.

    Nurlan Hasanli from Azerbaijan awarded the Best Director Prize for his Early Feelings.

    In the national competition, Balyk (Fish) by Tolomush Zhanibekov won the Best Film Award, while Daniyar Abirov was named Best Director for Obonchu.

    Following the pitching session, Kyrgyzfilm studio pledged support for the project You and I. Financial backing was also awarded to Accomplice, Ultrasound, and Gesture projects.

    The festival highlighted both accomplished works and promising new projects, reinforcing Bishkek’s role as a hub for young filmmakers across the region.

