Kyrgyzstan and ADB discuss priority cooperation projects

The Cabinet of Ministers reported that Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated Leah Gutierrez on her appointment to a responsible position and expressed gratitude to the ADB for its significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the ADB is one of the leading international financial institutions supporting projects in the republic and expressed confidence in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers focused on the high rates of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: on average, over the past three years, the growth was 9%, and according to the results of January-July of this year - 11.5%.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of priority projects: the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Kambarata HPP-1, the Barskoon-Bedel highway, as well as programs in the field of providing the population with affordable mortgage housing.

In this regard, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted Kyrgyzstan's interest in attracting investments for the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

He informed about the key areas of the National Development Program until 2030, including industrialization, the formation of Kyrgyzstan as a regional hub, the development of agriculture and tourism, as well as green energy.

A separate discussion was devoted to the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 project. Adylbek Kasymaliev reported on the completion of updating the feasibility study, preparing a draft report on the environmental and social impact assessment, as well as on the ongoing work to prepare an intergovernmental agreement.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Cabinet expressed confidence that the expected visit of ADB President Masato Kando to Kyrgyzstan in November this year will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Leah Gutierrez noted that over 30 years of joint partnership, ADB has implemented a significant number of projects in various fields.

"We are proud to be a partner of Kyrgyzstan, and are ready to support projects aimed at developing key sectors of the economy of your country," she emphasized.

