New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, starting September 1, 2025, the nationals of Kazakhstan are allowed to stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for up to 90 days, in total within every 180-day period, beginning from the first day of their entry.

The nationals of Kazakhstan are exempt from registration during the first 30 days of their stay. Beyond this period, registration is mandatory.

In case of staying in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for more than 90 days without registration, subsequent entry into the country will be restricted to 90 days.

The legal stay in Kyrgyzstan can be extended with the following documents:

- registration at the place of residence;

- residence permit;

- temporary residence permit;

- Kairylman status;

- Meken card;

- Resident card;

- Other documents as stipulated under international agreements, to which the Kyrgyz Republic is a state party;

