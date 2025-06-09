Kyrgyzstan amends law on presidential and parliamentary elections

The law aims to improve the election procedures for parliamentary deputies, combat political corruption, and increase public trust in elected representatives.

Under the new provisions, 30 multi-member territorial electoral districts will be established for the election of deputies to the parliament, with three deputies elected from each district.

The law also allows for remote and electronic voting, with the decision to use these methods being made at the time the election is called. Candidates can be nominated by political parties or through self-nomination by citizens.

According to the amendments, in order to save budgetary funds, by-elections will not be held for deputies who resign or leave their seats in multi-mandate constituencies.

Earlier it was reported that foreign nationals in Kyrgyzstan are urged to legalize their stay until June 10.