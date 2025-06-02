Foreign nationals in Kyrgyzstan urged to legalize their stay

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citizens of foreign countries entering the country on a student or a tourist visa, while engaged in work activities, can change their status without fines and obtain a work visa.

Also, persons whose work visa has expired are allowed to renew the documents until June 10. To do this, one should contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs and obtain a certificate of no criminal record in the country, which must be submitted to the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To apply for an electronic visa, the foreigners are advised to visit the website: evisa.e-gov.kg.

Earlier it was reported that gross domestic product in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11.7% in the first four months of 2025, according to data provided in the weekly macro review of the Eurasian Development Bank.