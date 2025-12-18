Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan sign 11 agreements worth USD157 mln

Urmat Takirov, Kyrgyz export center director, presented Kyrgyzstan's export potential at the forum. Following the event, 11 agreements of intent were signed for the supply of goods and services worth a total of 157 million US dollars. The agreements cover such areas as telecommunications equipment, cement, footwear, medicines, honey, logistics services, and agricultural products. Over 100 representatives of government agencies and business circles from both countries participated in the business forum.

Kyrgyz delegation was led by Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the minister's visit, the Kyrgyz Trade House was opened in Kabul and a number of bilateral meetings were held to discuss prospects for expanding mutual trade, developing export cooperation, and implementing joint projects.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses gratitude to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Afghanistan for the high level of organizational support and assistance in holding the forum.

As written before, speaking at the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing support for Afghanistan, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region.