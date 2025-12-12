Kazakh President calls for continued assistance to Afghanistan
Speaking at the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the importance of continuing support for Afghanistan, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty called to become a platform for cooperation among Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted the active role of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), stressing its political relevance and thanking partners for supporting the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international institution.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for the intensification of negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.