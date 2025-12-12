Kazakh President calls for continued assistance to Afghanistan

He said the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty called to become a platform for cooperation among Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted the active role of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), stressing its political relevance and thanking partners for supporting the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international institution.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for the intensification of negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.