EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad launches eco-taxi service

    15:39, 27 August 2025

    An eco-taxi service has been launched in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad city, Kabar reports.

    Eco-taxi
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The Mayor’s Office reported that 30 electric vehicles were purchased and 10 charging stations were installed for this purpose.

    The opening ceremony of the charging stations was attended by First Deputy Mayor of Jalal-Abad Kubanychbek Imanaliev. He noted that the city authorities will always support projects aimed at solving environmental problems and creating comfortable conditions for residents.

    The Mayor's Office of Jalal-Abad allocated a municipal land plot for the installation of 10 electric charging stations.

    Earlier, the UAE and China have repotedly sealed a billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis.

    Kyrgyzstan Electric vehicles (EV) Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All