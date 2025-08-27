Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad launches eco-taxi service

The Mayor’s Office reported that 30 electric vehicles were purchased and 10 charging stations were installed for this purpose.

The opening ceremony of the charging stations was attended by First Deputy Mayor of Jalal-Abad Kubanychbek Imanaliev. He noted that the city authorities will always support projects aimed at solving environmental problems and creating comfortable conditions for residents.

The Mayor's Office of Jalal-Abad allocated a municipal land plot for the installation of 10 electric charging stations.

Earlier, the UAE and China have repotedly sealed a billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis.