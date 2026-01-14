Kyrgyz, Uzbek FMs highlight developing transport corridors in telephone talk

Jeenbek Kulubaev and Bakhtiyor Saidov emphasized the importance of coordinating the efforts of the two countries' relevant agencies to ensure uninterrupted and efficient transit of goods, as well as creating favorable conditions for the development of regional trade and logistics.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

Furthermore, they exchanged views on the preparation and conduct of high-level visits in 2026. The parties noted that meetings between the heads of state are crucial for further deepening the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Following the conversation, the ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing active political dialogue and practical cooperation on a full range of bilateral issues.

