Kyrgyzstan ranks 75th in Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026

Kyrgyzstan ranked 75th in the index, sharing the position with Uzbekistan. Holders of a Kyrgyz passport can travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival in 61 countries.

Kazakhstan placed 61st, with access to 78 destinations, making it the strongest passport in Central Asia. Tajikistan ranked 81st with access to 54 countries, while Turkmenistan placed 87th with access to 47 destinations.

Singapore topped the ranking with visa-free access to 192 countries. Japan and South Korea followed, each providing access to 188 destinations.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan ranked 73rd in the Henley & Partners Passport Index.

The Henley & Partners Passport Index is an international ranking that evaluates passports based on the number of countries their holders can enter without a visa or with a visa on arrival.