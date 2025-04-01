Kyrgyz, Tajik presidents launch largest energy infrastructure in Central and South Asia

The Ministry of Energy said that the opening ceremony of the 500 kV Datka-Sughd overhead power line was attended by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the energy ministers, as well as energy workers and builders of the two countries.

This project is aimed at exporting electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan and will facilitate the energy integration of Central and South Asia. This opens up new economic opportunities for Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev noted in his speech that the implementation of this project is one of the significant steps in the development of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector.

"Today, an important event is taking place in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Within the framework of the CASA-1000 project, the construction of the 500 kV Datka-Sughd overhead power line has been fully completed and put into operation. This is a great achievement for both countries. If this project is fully implemented, it will become an important direction in the development of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector. Because with the help of this line in the future, we will create great opportunities for the export of electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan," Ibraev said.

The total length of the Datka-Sughd overhead line is 485 kilometers, of which 456 kilometers pass through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Datka-Sughd overhead power line, connecting the purpose-built Datka 500 kV substation with the border of Tajikistan, passes through the Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions. As part of the construction, 1,243 supports were installed.

The CASA-1000 project in Kyrgyzstan was implemented by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, and the construction work was carried out by the Turkish company Mitaş, selected as a result of an international tender.

The Community Support Project (CSP) within the CASA-1000 project was implemented by the Kyrgyz Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) and covered 77 settlements (36 rural areas and 5 cities) in the Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

The total funding for the community support project was $11 million. Within its framework, initiatives were implemented to improve electricity supply, develop social infrastructure and finance income-generating facilities. The CASA-1000 project covers four countries: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

To note, following the trilateral meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Treaty on the junction point of the state borders of the three states and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship were signed on Monday in Khujand.