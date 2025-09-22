EN
    Kyrgyz President Zhaparov pay working visit to US

    09:14, 22 September 2025

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will attend the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York from September 22 to 25, according to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration. During his working visit, Sadyr Japarov will address the general debate of the UN General Assembly. The head of state will also participate in the open debate of the UN Security Council on the topic of 'Artificial Intelligence: International Security and Peace' and a special high-level event on climate change, Kabar reports. 

    President Zhaparov will pay working visit to US
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Furthermore, bilateral meetings are planned with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as with heads of state and delegations from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, noted Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York for working visit.

    President Central Asia UN
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
