Kyrgyz president to pay first official visit to Egypt

This visit is the first official visit by a Kyrgyz head of state to the African continent since independence, according to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, chief of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

He added that during the visit, high-level talks are planned between Sadyr Zhaparov and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on current bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on the international and regional agenda.

The official visit is expected to include the signing of a number of bilateral documents in economy, agriculture, investment, energy, healthcare, and other areas, which will lay the foundation for the further development of Kyrgyz-Egyptian relations, said Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

Earlier today, the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) announced 127 foreign observers have been accredited for the early elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan).