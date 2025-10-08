EN
    Kyrgyz President set to write memoir focusing on many interesting facts

    19:11, 8 October 2025

    President Sadyr Zhaparov, in an interview with the Kabar News Agency, said he intends to write a memoir that will include many interesting facts.

    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo credit: Kabar

    He believes the book will be a bestseller.

    The president noted that the memoir will be a continuation of his book "10 Years in Politics." "It will describe events from 2015 to the present day, including three and a half years of my life in prison. You will find many interesting and surprising moments there. “The book will become a bestseller,” the head of state said.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tokayev and Zhaparov unveiled ‘Golden Bridge of Friendship’ monument in Bishkek.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia President
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
