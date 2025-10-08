Kyrgyz President set to write memoir focusing on many interesting facts

He believes the book will be a bestseller.

The president noted that the memoir will be a continuation of his book "10 Years in Politics." "It will describe events from 2015 to the present day, including three and a half years of my life in prison. You will find many interesting and surprising moments there. “The book will become a bestseller,” the head of state said.

