Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to pay state visit to Tajikistan

“As part of the state visit, bilateral talks with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are planned, as well as meetings with the speakers of the two chambers of parliament and the country's prime minister.

It is expected that a Joint Statement of the heads of State of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be adopted, as well as the signing of a number of bilateral documents.

In addition, the visit will include a Kyrgyz-Tajik economic and investment forum, as well as a concert "Eternal Friendship" with the participation of performers from the two countries," noted Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

On June 30, 2025, within the framework of an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan was received by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the meeting, issues of developing trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and cross-border cooperation between the countries were discussed.