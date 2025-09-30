EN
    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to address nation today

    12:05, 30 September 2025

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will address to the nation today, September 30, according to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov. President's speech will be broadcast on National TV, ElTR, and other television channels, as well as on social media, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to address nation today
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz President's press service

    The live broadcast begins at 9:00 PM.

    Earlier it was reported that Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree to set the parliamentary elections for November 30.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
