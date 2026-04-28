SCO countries strengthen military cooperation

The heads of defense agencies and members of official delegations arrived at the state residence and participated in a meeting with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov.

Photo credit: Kyrgyz President's administration

Following the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states took place, chaired by Kyrgyz Defense Minister Ruslan Mukambetov.

Opening the meeting, he noted that meeting coincides with significant, historic time – the 25th anniversary of the Organization's founding.

"We are holding this event under the motto '25 Years of the SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity,'" he said, embodying his commitment to genuine unity and progress.

Photo credit: Kabar

At the conclusion of the meeting of defense ministers of member states, Ruslan Mukambetov thanked the heads of delegations for their fruitful and effective work and emphasized that the Kyrgyz Ministry of Defense is always open to deepening constructive and mutually beneficial partnerships with all defense agencies of our Organization's member states, seeing this as the key to our shared success.

"I am deeply convinced that only by relying on the unshakable foundation of solidarity, mutual trust, and collective responsibility will we be able not only to confront the unprecedented challenges of our time, but also to guarantee the peoples of our countries sustainable peace, lasting security, and prosperity for decades to come," he added.

Agreements were signed following the meetings.

Earlier, it was reported that at the IX meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Health Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan proposed to create an SCO Dialogue Platform for the exchange of competencies in health management.