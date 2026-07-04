Kyrgyz President launches Tamchy SFIT

At the ceremony, the head of state presented five certificates to the first foreign investors who had become residents of the new special financial and investment territory.

As a reminder, the Tamchy SFIT was established in accordance with Kyrgyz Republic Law No. 136, dated July 10, 2025. The site covers approximately 6,000 hectares and is located on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul.

Special conditions are offered to residents: operations will be conducted under English common law, a zero tax rate will apply for 49 years, and the right to repatriate 100% of profits is guaranteed.

According to the organizers, by 2035, the Tamchy SFIT is expected to host more than 3,900 companies and create more than 10,000 new jobs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its largest foreign-currency intervention of the year, selling 222.55 million US dollars.