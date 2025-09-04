Kyrgyz president invites SCO countries to 2026 World Nomad Games

In his address, the head of state invited cultural and sports delegations of the SCO member countries to take part in the World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in the fall of 2026.

According to the organizing committee, the World Nomad Games have already become a calling card of Kyrgyzstan, uniting traditions and modernity. In 2026, Kyrgyzstan is once again ready to welcome guests from all over the world and hold this unique cultural and sports event at a high level. The World Nomad Games have been held since 2014 and are an international ethnosports forum aimed at preserving and popularizing the cultural heritage of nomadic peoples.

Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek is set to welcome participants of the VI World Nomad Games.