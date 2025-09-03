Bishkek set to welcome participants of VI World Nomad Games

In an interview with Birinchi Radio, Nursultan Adenov, the Head of the World Nomad Games Secretariat, shared details about the preparations.

"Preparations for the 2026 World Nomad Games have began well in advance. The organizing committee, comprising representatives from all ministries has been established. According to the event plan, the Games are scheduled to start in early September 2026. We have already sent out invitations to 100 countries. A new website providing detailed information on the VI World Nomad Games in several languages will be completed soon. These Games will be different because their opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the capital's stadium, Bishkek Arena, which seats up to 51 thousand spectators," Adenov said.

He added that following the opening ceremony, all sports and cultural events will be continued in the Issyk-Kul Region, where necessary infrastructure is already in place.

According to Adenov, the sports program has already been finalized and includes several styles of wrestling, equestrian, intellectual, and national games.

In 2024, Astana hosted the V World Nomad Games.