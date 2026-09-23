Kyrgyz President calls on UN to establish fund to preserve Issyk-Kul

According to the Kyrgyz president, the lake is currently experiencing severe climate stress. Over the past 170 years, its water level has fallen by nearly 14 meters, while the rate of decline has reached approximately 7 centimeters per year over the past five years.

Zhaparov also noted that of the 101 rivers that historically flowed into Issyk-Kul, only around 30 now flow year-round.

The main source of water for the lake is the glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range. More than 30% of the region’s mountain glaciers have melted over the past 70 years, with around 20% of that decline occurring in the last seven to 10 years, according to the president.

Zhaparov stressed that the scale and pace of climate change exceed the capacity of any single mountainous country and require coordinated international action.

He pointed to the Aral Sea and Lake Chad as examples of the potential consequences of environmental degradation.

Until relatively recently, the Aral Sea and Lake Chad, like Issyk-Kul today, were full-bodied water bodies. Now they have largely dried up. For us, these examples should serve as a clear warning, Zhaparov said.

The Kyrgyz president formally called on the UN, international financial institutions and donor countries to support the establishment, under UN auspices, of a special joint trust fund dedicated to preserving Issyk-Kul.

Kyrgyzstan, he said, is ready to contribute $10 million from the state budget to the proposed fund.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan proposed new permanent seats on the UN Security Council.