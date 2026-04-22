Kyrgyz President calls for fair distribution of water resources in Central Asia

In his speech, the President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that climate change consequences have already seriously affected the region, leading to the increase of emergency situations, melting of glaciers, and increase in water shortage.

Water security and distribution of water resources in Central Asia became one of key issues raised by the Kyrgyz leader. According to him, Kyrgyzstan plays a key role in shaping the region’s water balance.

“Kyrgyzstan is the only country in the region, whose water resources are formed entirely within its own territory. The total annual volume of water resources, generated on Kyrgyzstan’s territory, is estimated at about 50 billion cubic meters,” he noted.

He also highlighted significant impact of climate change on the region’s economy and ecology, and rise in the number of natural disasters.

“The number of emergencies has increased threefold, and the amount of material damage from emergencies amounts to more than about 1.5 billion dollars per year,” the President added.

He also highlighted the importance of fair distribution of water resources and development of regional cooperation mechanisms.

“We should find the balance of interests and develop mutually acceptable comprehensive solutions in water and energy sector,” Zhaparov noted.

Earlier, addressing the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation in combating climate change, managing water resources sustainably, and protecting biodiversity,