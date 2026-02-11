Kyrgyzstan to channel over 42 bln soms into agriculture in 2026

6 billion soms will be allocated from the republican budget, 1.5 billion soms from a special account. 11 billion soms will be provided under the Public Investment Program, 14.3 billion soms will be allotted for capital investments (irrigation, clean water, veterinary labs), and 9.3 billion soms across seven state agricultural support projects.

Additional initiatives target seed production, livestock breeding, meat cluster development in Chui and Bishkek, and water-saving technologies. Several projects are being implemented with international partners such as the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and KOICA.

Torobaev emphasized that this large-scale financing reflects President Sadyr Zhaparov’s priority focus on agriculture, aiming to strengthen food security, modernize rural infrastructure, and ensure sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial complex.