Kyrgyz lawmakers propose mandatory health screening before marriage

The draft law has been submitted for public discussion.

Under the proposed amendments, citizens are required to undergo free medical examinations before marriage, including mandatory testing for viral hepatitis B, C, and D, HIV, and sexually transmitted diseases.

The results of the screenings would remain confidential medical information and could only be disclosed to each other with mutual consent.

If one spouse conceals the presence of viral hepatitis, a sexually transmitted disease, or HIV, the other spouse would have the right to annul the marriage through the courts.

Lawmakers note that these measures aim to help citizens make informed decisions, reduce the spread of infectious diseases, raise health literacy, promote responsible family relationships, and strengthen protection of women's health.

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