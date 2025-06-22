Kyrgyz FM visits OTS Secretariat Office in Istanbul

During the visit, a meeting was held with Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, as well as the Secretariat staff to discuss current issues facing the Organization of Turkic States.

The minister noted the key importance of a permanent executive body of the OTS for the successful implementation of the Organization's goals, calling for timely and high-quality implementation of decisions of the heads of state of the OTS, including the Bishkek Declaration. The Secretary General briefed the Minister in detail on the current activities of the Secretariat and the preparations for the upcoming OTS events.

Kazinform earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s permanent representative office to be opened at OTS.