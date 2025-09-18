Kyrgyz film among Oscars 2026 International Feature Film Submissions

The film will compete for the award in the Best International Feature Film category. Each year, countries nominate one film for this category, reflecting the cultural and artistic heritage of their national cinema. The nomination has existed since 1956. On June 21, "Kara Kyzyl Sary" won the top prize for Best Feature Film in the main program of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Creative team of the film:

- Script writers: Topchugul Shaidullaeva, Aktan Arym Kubat;

- Director of photography: Talent Akynbekov;

- Production designer: Orozbay Absattarov;

- Sound engineer: Mars Tugelov;

- Editor: Evgeniy Krokhmalenko;

- Composer: Balasagyn Musaev;

- Starring: Nargiza Mamatkulova, Aigul Busurmankulova, Mirlan Abdykalykov.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan put 15 film projects into production in 2025.