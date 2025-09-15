Kazakhstan puts 15 film projects into production in 2025

This year, 15 film projects were launched with the Government’s support through the National Film Center, the Culture Committee reports.

Among the projects in production are eight feature films, including Akzhelken (White Sail), Dni (Days), Kenzhem, kaida?, 38, Trevozhnaya noch (Restless Night), Sagyndym seni (Miss You) Mugalim (Teacher), as well as two documentaries and three animated films.

Filming for five of the feature films has already wrapped up, with full post-production expected by 2026. One documentary is also complete, while the rest remain in production.

Notably, the Center for Documentary Film under the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan was set to release a new investigative documentary titled “FAKE YOU: Anatomy of Deception”.