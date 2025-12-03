Kyrgyz Constitutional Court to issue official conclusion on death penalty introduction

The draft law seeks to amend Part 1 of Article 25 of the Constitution, allowing for the death penalty as an exceptional measure of punishment for particularly grave crimes against children, including their rape and murder.

It is noted that the initiative was prompted by a rise in serious crimes against children and women, and is aimed at strengthening their constitutional and legal protection.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported about the abduction, rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The case was taken under a personal control of Sadyr Zhaparov. He called for the introduction of the death penalty in the country for particularly grave crimes, such as child rape and the rape and murder of women.

Later, the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan initiated constitutional amendments aimed at introducing the death penalty for child rape and the rape and murder of women.