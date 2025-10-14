Draft amendments on introducing death penalty in Kyrgyzstan available for public discussion

The corresponding draft law is now available for public discussion, as the country observes annual growth in the number of particularly grave crimes related to violence against children and women.

As per the amendments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is entrusted with depositing a certificate of repeal of the law On the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at the abolition of the death penalty.

If the amendments to the Constitution are adopted by a referendum, draft legislative acts amending the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Criminal Executive Code of the Kyrgyz Republic will be submitted for consideration to the Jogorku Kenesh.

As it was reported, in the wake of a widely publicized case involving the rape and murder of a minor girl, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov called for the reinstatement of the death penalty for child rape and for cases of rape resulting in the murder of women.



