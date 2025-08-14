Kyrgyz climber dedicates his ascent of K2 to his country's Independence

On his Instagram, the athlete says he reached the peak on August 11, at 05:00 pm "in extremely harsh weather conditions, without oxygen cylinders."

"On August 13, I safely descended to the base camp. Unfortunely, some of the members of our expedition got injuries and one female climber died on the way back," he notes.

Anadolu reports it was a Chinese mountaineer, Guan Jing, who was severely hit by falling rocks while descending from the peak. Rescuers have launched an operation to recover her body.

“I dedicate my win to our Independence and I am proud of being a part of our magnificent nation! Now we are heading to the town of Skardu. Alive and slightly unwell, I am returning home,” he posted on Instagram

Photo credit: @eduard_kubatov / Instagram

K2, also known as Chogori or Qogir, is the second-highest peak in the world, located in the Karakoram Mountain range, on the border between Pakistan and China, at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level.

Earlier it was reported that Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyzstani woman to conquer the world's highest peak, Everest.

