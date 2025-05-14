EU provides funding to mitigate impact of measles in Kyrgyzstan

This EU funding will support the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan (RCSK) in alleviating the impacts of the ongoing increase in the measles cases in the country. The operation seeks to address critical gaps in immunization coverage, improve community awareness, and provide targeted interventions to reduce the spread of measles in high-risk areas. The intervention will focus on vulnerable children and other groups that have reduced access to immunisation services.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (IFRC-DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Kyrgyzstan has since the beginning of 2025 seen a sharp increase in measles cases, with 4,055 classified cases reported as of 18 March, according to the Ministry of Health. Being the country’s most densely populated city, Bishkek has so far been hardest hit, with over 2,500 cases reported. Over 80% of the cases have been reported in children under nine years old.

The country has faced significant spikes in measles cases in recent years, largely driven by misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. In 2024, 24,380 confirmed cases were reported whilst 7,046 cases of measles were confirmed in 2023.

