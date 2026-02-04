Kyrgyz citizens one step closer to visa-free UAE

It is reported that the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that last April, the two countries signed a memorandum on mutual recognition of driver's licenses, which ensured favorable conditions for citizens of both countries and made a significant contribution to the consistent development of bilateral relations. During the meeting, it was also noted that Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates successfully cooperate in the security sector, including combating transnational organized crime, financial crime, and digital crime.

In this context, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in learning about the United Arab Emirates' best practices in the digitalization of law enforcement, the implementation of intelligent monitoring systems, and crime prevention.

Furthermore, Adylbek Kasymaliev requested assistance in implementing a visa-free regime for Kyrgyz citizens to the UAE.

In turn, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that the two heads of state enjoy close ties and that the UAE views Kyrgyzstan as a friendly country. In this context, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured that he would instruct his team to consider introducing a visa-free regime for Kyrgyz citizens to the UAE and sending Emirati security specialists to the republic to exchange experience.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan's population is expected to hit nearly 7.4 million.