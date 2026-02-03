Kyrgyzstan's population to hit nearly 7.4 million

Between January and November 2025, the country’s population grew by 112,800 people, or 1.5%, primarily due to natural population growth.

Kyzmat state institution said 127,800 newborns were registered with civil registry offices last January-November, or 19.0 per 1,000 population against 19.9 recorded in the same period of the previous year. 29,300 deaths were registered last year, or 4.4 per 1,000 population, compared to 4.5 in 2024.

As a result, the natural population growth rate hit 98,500 people, or 19.0 per 1,000 population, compared to 19.9 in January to November 2024.

The most natural population growth rate last January-November was seen in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest rate was recorded in Bishkek.